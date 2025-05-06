Drillers Opener in Amarillo Rained Out

May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, TX - The Tulsa Drillers series opener in Amarillo, that was to be played Tuesday morning, has been postponed by rain. A cold front that entered the west Texas area on Monday produced overnight rains that are expected to continue through most of the day on Tuesday.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. Game one is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Sod Poodles will now try to open their series on Wednesday night. First pitch for that game is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (1-0, 2.79 ERA)

Amarillo - LHP Spencer Giesting (3-0, 3.95 ERA)

