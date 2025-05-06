Frisco Launches RoughRiders Scholarship Program Presented by InTouch

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and InTouch Credit Union are thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the RoughRiders Scholarship Program presented by InTouch Credit Union for the class of 2025.

"We're incredibly grateful to collaborate with InTouch Credit Union on such a meaningful initiative," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "Supporting youth and education is a shared passion, and we're honored to help recognize these outstanding students through these scholarships."

"InTouch Credit Union is very excited to once again be the presenting sponsor of the scholarship program offered to area students, said Tim McCoy, SVP/CMO of InTouch Credit Union. "We are proud to be a part of the program look forward to seeing winners named later this year."

All students in a 2025 senior class currently pursuing a postsecondary education are invited to apply for one of five RoughRiders Foundation $1,000 scholarships.

To be considered, the student must have an overall GPA of 2.75 or greater (on a 4.0 scale) and must have graduated from a school in one of the following counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall or Tarrant.

The application includes a personal essay (500 words or fewer), a copy of the most recent academic transcript and two letters of recommendation.

The deadline to apply is May 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m..

