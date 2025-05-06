RoughRiders Drop Series Opener to Missions

May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Frisco RoughRiders lost their series opener to the San Antonio Missions 9-2 on Tuesday night from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

In the top of the third, Aaron Zavala ripped a lead-off double and Luis Mieses plated him while reaching on an error to give the Riders (17-11) a 1-0 lead.

The Missions (15-13) answered with three runs in the bottom of the third. Romeo Sanabria hit a sacrifice fly, then Moisés Gómez and Devin Ortiz hit RBI singles to take a 3-1 lead.

San Antonio then added on in the bottom of the fourth when Kai Murphy rolled an RBI groundout and Sanabria laced an RBI single, putting the Missions up 5-1.

In the top of the fifth, Alejandro Osuna lofted an RBI double to cut the San Antonio lead to 5-2 and extend his hitting streak to a Texas League-best 17 games.

The Missions then poured in a four-run bottom of the sixth. Sanabria plated a run while reaching on an error, Gómez smashed an RBI double, Anthony Vilar flipped a sacrifice fly and Marcos Castañon grounded an RBI single to take a 9-2 lead.

San Antonio starter Braden Nett (1-3) earned the victory allowing two runs (one earned), fanning eight and walking one. Riders starter Daniel Missaki (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs across three innings.

Notes to Know:

-Osuna's 17-game hitting streak is tied with Ryan Cordell (2016) for the third-longest hit streak in RoughRiders history. Only Julio Borbon (21, 2008) and Jurickson Profar (29, 2012) have longer streaks.

-Six of Zavala's last eight hits have been for extra bases.

The Riders and Missions battle at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning from Nelson Wolff Stadium. Frisco LHP Kohl Drake (0-2, 3.31) squares off against San Antonio RHP Enmanuel Pinales (Double-A debut). Tune in to the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

