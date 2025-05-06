Ixan Henderson Named St. Louis Pitcher of the Month

May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that LHP Ixan Henderson has been named St. Louis Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April 2025. Henderson is the first Springfield Cardinal that has spent the entire month with the team and gone on to win this monthly award from St. Louis since RHP Jake Walsh in May of 2021.

In his first season in Springfield, Henderson made four starts in April to the tune of a 2.79 ERA. He tallied 24 strikeouts in just 19.1 IP, which ranked third among all Cardinals Minor Leaguers in April. The southpaw's Double-A debut on April 10 in Amarillo saw him strike out eight Sod Poodles, the second-highest mark of his career. He fired five shutout victories en route to his first win of 2025.

Henderson was selected in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by St. Louis out of Fresno State. Now in his third professional season, the California-native owns a 2.34 career ERA in 30 starts across three levels. He is the 21st Springfield Cardinal to earn an organizational Pitcher of the Month award and the first since LHP Quinn Mathews in June 2024.

The Cardinals are currently in North Little Rock, AR, but return home for a six-game homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles May 13 - 18. Here's everything going on at Hammons Field next week:

Tuesday, May 13, 6:35 PM - Cardenales de Springfield game, Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

Wednesday, May 14, 11:15 AM - Day Baseball with an Educational Day Pregame Program, presented by Mercy

Thursday, May 15, 6:35 PM - Cashew Chickens Night, Thirsty Thursday drink specials (fans 21+)

Friday, May 16, 6:35 PM - Teacher Night Belt Bag and Scout Night Baseball Cap Theme Ticket, Classic Country Fireworks presented by 105.1 The Bull

Saturday, May 17, 6:05 PM - Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night, Military Appreciation Fireworks, St. Louis Cardinals Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000), Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Bear Battalion

Sunday, May 18, 1:05 PM - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Check out all our upcoming promotions and get your tickets right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Texas League Stories from May 6, 2025

