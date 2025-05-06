Missions Take Advantage of Big Innings to Rout Frisco in Opener

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (15-13) welcomed the Frisco RoughRiders (17-11) to the Alamo City with an offensive outburst, scoring nine runs on ten hits and riding the arm of Braden Nett's first win to a 9-2 rout.

The game marked the opening of a six-game series between Frisco and San Antonio. The first place RoughRiders came into San Antonio holding a three-game lead over the Missions in the Texas League South division.

The RoughRiders opened the scoring in the top of the third against Nett, who got the start for San Antonio looking for his first win of the year. After leading off the inning with a double, Aaron Zavala would come around to score on an error, leaving the Missions behind 1-0.

Nett would finish the game pitching five and a third, striking out eight, allowing two runs, one being earned, while walking one.

San Antonio not only answered the call but added to it in the bottom half of the inning. First, Francisco Acuña took first base after being plunked by Frisco starter Daniel Missaki. A Kai Murphy double (4) moved Acuña to third, and the Missions would load the bases after Missaki missed in and hit Brandon Valenzuela.

Romeo Sanabria, coming to the plate with the bases juiced, lifted a flyball deep enough to score Acuña and knot the game 1-1. With two out but two still in scoring position, San Antonio would not let off the throttle as an RBI single by Moisés Gómez would score Murphy for a 2-1 lead. The inning would be extended to allow Devin Ortiz to step to the plate and notch and RBI single of his own, bringing home Valenzuela and leaving the Missions going into the fourth with a 3-1 lead.

Frisco manager Carlos Cardoza turned to Janser Lara to relieve Missaki and slow San Antonio's offense in the bottom of the fourth, but the result was more of the same as Joshua Mears would lead off the inning with a walk and move to third on an Acuña single. The next batter Murphy hit a ground ball that the RoughRiders tried to turn two on. Acuña was out at second, but Murphy reached first. This play allowed Mears to score, increasing the San Antonio lead to 4-1. After stealing second, a wild pitch by Lara moved Murphy to third and Sanabria, up for his third at bat, picked up his second RBI of the game on a line drive single. San Antonio departed the home half of the fourth up 5-1.

The RoughRiders would get back a run in the fifth after a walk to Zavala allowed him to score on an Alejandro Osuna double to cut the Missions lead to three.

Nett would get the first out of the top of the sixth inning before Luke Montz would turn to Jake Higginbotham, who would finish the inning to get the game to the home half where the Missions bats would get back to work.

Travis MacGregor was brought in by Frisco in the bottom of the sixth, replacing Lara, but more trouble awaited Frisco. Back-to-back walks to Murphy and Valenzuela put the offense in prime position to capitalize on another big inning. The sixth run for the Missions would come home as Murphy scored on a ball hit by Sanabria that resulted in an error on Frisco shortstop Sebastian Walcott.

The next man up, Gómez, would double (5) to score Valenzuela and move Sanabria to third. With the score 7-2 Missions, MacGregor would walk Ortiz, his third free pass of the inning, loading the bases without getting an out. Anthony Vilar would hit a sacrifice fly to score Sanabria and make the game 8-2, and Marcos Castañon would knock in an RBI of his own to give San Antonio a 9-2 lead which would end up being the final score of the ball game.

With the lead in hand, Higginbotham followed up retiring the last two outs of the sixth with a scoreless seventh, adding one K to his 2025 resume and getting the ball to Eduarniel Nuñez for the last two innings of the ball game.

Nuñez tossed two scoreless in the eighth and ninth, securing the 9-2 victory for San Antonio and putting the Missions two games back of the RoughRiders for first place.

