Caglianone's Two Home Runs Lift Naturals Past Wind Surge

May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Jac Caglianone continued his tear at the plate Tuesday night, launching two home runs and driving in four RBI to lead the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (17-11) to a 5-4 comeback win over the Wichita Wind Surge (15-13) at Arvest Ballpark.

Wichita struck first in the opening frame. Tanner Schobel reached on an error and scored on Rubel Cespedes' double, giving the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead.

The Naturals tied it in the second. Jordan Groshans walked to lead off the inning-one of four walks drawn in the frame-and later scored on a wild pitch to even the game at one.

Wichita responded in the third with a pair of runs on four hits, including multiple doubles, pulling ahead 3-1. Caglianone answered in the home half with a solo home run-his seventh of the season-cutting the deficit to one.

The Wind Surge added to their lead in the sixth; Kyler Fedko doubled and came around to score, making it 4-2. That held until the bottom of the seventh when the Naturals' offense erupted.

Javier Vaz reached on a bunt single, and Carter Jensen followed with a walk. Caglianone stepped up and crushed his second home run of the game-a three-run shot and his eighth of the year-to give Northwest Arkansas its first lead at 5-4. Caglianone has hit four home runs in his last three games played.

Chazz Martinez and Brandon Johnson combined for two scoreless innings in relief to lock down the win and open the season series against Wichita with a victory.

