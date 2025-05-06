Deming Goes Deep Twice, Hooks Fall in Extras

May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Midland plated three runs in the eighth and three more in the 10th Tuesday night, coming from behind to clip Corpus Christi, 11-8, in the series opener at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks committed three errors which led to six unearned runs for the visiting RockHounds.

Austin Deming shook off a rough start to the season, including a two-week stay on the injured list, by blasting a pair of home runs in the contest.

Pascanel Ferreras opened the Hooks first with a double down the right-field line. One out later, Ferreras raced home from third thanks to an infield single by Rowdey Jordan. Deming was next and lifted a two-run dinger to left.

Midland took a 5-3 lead after sending nine men to bat in a four-run third.

Ryan Wrobleski made it a one-run contest with a two-out RBI single in the home half of the frame.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Torres and Anderson Bido teamed to hold Midland to two base runners over 4 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The effort allowed Bryan Lavastida, now riding a six-game hit streak, to even the score at 5 with a two-out solo blast in the sixth.

Corpus Christi pushed ahead, 8-5, in the seventh. Zach Cole started the rally via a two-out free pass. Following a Jordan base hit, Deming crushed a 2-1 offering over the bullpen in left for his third professional multi-homer game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.