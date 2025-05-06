Wichita Clipped in Series Opener by Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (May 6, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge got squeezed past 5-4 by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. A pair of Jac Caglianone home runs yielded by the Wind Surge provided the difference in the early Tuesday contest.

Tanner Schobel opened the game by reaching on an infield error. Rubel Cespedes later lined an opposite-field double off the wall in left to score Schobel for an early 1-0 Wichita lead.

Jordan Groshans scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the bottom of the second, an inning where the Naturals got four free passes and later stranded the bases loaded on a flyout to Ben Ross in center.

Two runs came for Wichita in the top of the third as Schobel doubled around Jake Rucker before scoring on a single up the middle by Kala'i Rosario.

Jac Caglianone lined his seventh home run of the year out to the left field bullpen to return the score to a one-run difference at 3-2 in the bottom of the third.

Another run scored for the Wind Surge on a bases-loaded infield fielder's choice in the top of the sixth, then Caglianone left the yard for the second time in the game on a three-run jack to the opposite way after the stretch for a 5-4 Naturals lead that stood after six of the final seven Wichita hitters were retired to end the game.

John Klein is now even on the year at 3-3 after the loss. He surrendered three earned runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts over two and two-thirds innings of relief action.

POSTGAME NOTES

The six doubles are the most in a game this season by Wichita.

Every man in the starting lineup reached base for the Wind Surge, with eight different guys tallying hits.

Over nine innings, Pierson Ohl has nine strikeouts and no runs given up.

Today is just Wichita's second loss on a Tuesday so far in 2025.

Aaron Sabato records his fourth multi-hit game of the season after finishing 2-for-3 at the plate.

