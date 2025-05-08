Naturals Lose to Wind Surge for the First Time in 2025

May 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Kyle Hayes' first home run of the season was the highlight of the night for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-12), who dropped a 5-3 decision to the Wichita Wind Surge (16-14) on Wednesday evening. Despite the result, the Naturals still hold a 2-1 lead in the series, which continues Thursday at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR.

Wichita opened with four runs in the top of the first. Ben Kudrna got the start for Northwest Arkansas and exited after two-thirds of an inning. From there, the Naturals' bullpen locked in. Beck Way and Nicholas Regalado combined for 3.1 scoreless innings before Regalado yielded a run in the fifth, giving Wichita a 5-0 lead through the top half.

The Naturals got on the board in the sixth. Hayes launched a solo homer to left to make it 5-1. Later in the inning, Jac Caglianone grounded out to first to bring home Dustin Dickerson, pulling the Naturals within three.

Oscar Rayo followed with a dominant relief outing. The left-hander tossed a scoreless seventh and followed it with a 1-2-3 eighth. After working a clean ninth, Rayo's final line stood at 3.0 innings pitched, one hit allowed, two strikeouts, and no runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jordan Groshans singled to start the frame. Brett Squires followed with a base hit, and Justin Johnson drew a walk to load the bases. Rudy Martin grounded out to first, plating Groshans to cut the deficit to 5-3. With two outs and the tying run on second, Hayes battled to a full count but went down on a dropped third strike to end the game.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Wichita on Friday, May 9, at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.