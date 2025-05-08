Soddies Squander Early Lead, Drop Series Opener

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (12-16) fell to the Tulsa Drillers (13-15), 8-2, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. Despite taking a 2-0 first inning lead, Tulsa scored eight unanswered runs to complete their fourth straight victory.

Amarillo wasted no time scoring, as Kristian Robinson led off the bottom of the first with his sixth homer of the season to left field for a 1-0 lead. LuJames Groover added an RBI double later in the frame to score Gavin Conticello and doubled the lead at 2-0.

Starter Spencer Giesting got some help from his defense tonight, with an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play in the first and a 6-2 putout at home to complete the second.

Both pitchers settled in, with Tulsa's Chris Campos retiring 13 in a row and Giesting tallying three more clean innings for a 2-0 score after five innings.

Tulsa knotted the game in the sixth and chased Giesting after 5.1 innings of two-run baseball. Gerardo Gutierrez entered in relief and got two strikeouts to leave two Drillers on base and kept the score at 2-2.

Both squads were held in check until the eighth inning. Tulsa gained the 3-2 advantage after Jose Ramos' RBI single to right field, heading into the home half of the eighth.

Amarillo loaded the bases on three walks with one out in the bottom half, creating an opportunity to take the lead. Tulsa squashed the threat though on an inning-ending, 6-4-3 double play and stayed in front.

The Drillers added lots of insurance in the ninth with a five-run frame, highlighted by Jose Ramos' league-leading 10th longball of the season. Tulsa's 8-2 lead was plenty to secure the series opening win.

The series continues on Thursday in a doubleheader, with game one scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. The second game follows 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. RHP Roman Angelo (0-2, 7.99) will take the rubber in the first game for Amarillo, while Tulsa goes with RHP Jarrod Karros (1-1, 8.41).

POSTGAME NOTES

LEADOFF LUCK: Wasting no time tonight was Kristian Robinson, who led off the game with a solo blast to left field...was the 19th leadoff home run in franchise history and first since Neyfy Castillo did it on August 21, 2024 against Corpus Christi...is Robinson's first of his career.

A BAKER'S DOZEN: With his first inning single, Gavin Conticello pushed his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games... is the third longest on-base streak by a Sod Poodle this season...currently sits as the fifth longest active streak in the Texas League.

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: The third baseman logged a 2-for-3 evening with a RBI double and walk... LuJames Groover notched his ninth multi-hit ledger of the season and first since April 26 in game two of the doubleheader...the nine multi-hit performances are tied for most on the team with Jose Fernandez ...Groover's seven doubles puts him in a tie for second in the Texas League.

