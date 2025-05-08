Springfield Sweeps Arkansas in Doubleheader

May 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals got early jumps on the Arkansas Travelers in the first innings of both games in a Thursday doubleheader sweep at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning in an 8-2 Game 1 victory before putting up five runs in the first frame in Game 2's 5-1 win.

GAME 1 DECISIONS:

W: Velez (1-0)

L: Hill (1-1)

S: Ralston (1)

GAME 2 DECISIONS:

W: Nuñez (2-0)

L: Wirchansky (1-2)

NOTES:

- Ramon Mendoza doubled in each game of the doubleheader and totaled four RBI on the day.

- Jeremy Rivas' two-run single in the first inning of Game 2 upped his team-leading RBI total to 18.

- Ricardo Velez picked up the Game 1 win after pitching 3.1 scoreless innings in relief of Pete Hansen. Jack Ralston finished the game with three-scoreless frames.

- Osvaldo Berrios started Game 2 and allowed just one hit over four-scoreless innings.

ON DECK:

- Springfield (14-16) at Arkansas (16-14), Friday, May 8, 7:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- Max Rajcic vs. Michael Morales

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.