Springfield Sweeps Arkansas in Doubleheader
May 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals got early jumps on the Arkansas Travelers in the first innings of both games in a Thursday doubleheader sweep at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning in an 8-2 Game 1 victory before putting up five runs in the first frame in Game 2's 5-1 win.
GAME 1 DECISIONS:
W: Velez (1-0)
L: Hill (1-1)
S: Ralston (1)
GAME 2 DECISIONS:
W: Nuñez (2-0)
L: Wirchansky (1-2)
NOTES:
- Ramon Mendoza doubled in each game of the doubleheader and totaled four RBI on the day.
- Jeremy Rivas' two-run single in the first inning of Game 2 upped his team-leading RBI total to 18.
- Ricardo Velez picked up the Game 1 win after pitching 3.1 scoreless innings in relief of Pete Hansen. Jack Ralston finished the game with three-scoreless frames.
- Osvaldo Berrios started Game 2 and allowed just one hit over four-scoreless innings.
ON DECK:
- Springfield (14-16) at Arkansas (16-14), Friday, May 8, 7:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park
- Max Rajcic vs. Michael Morales
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Naturals Lose to Wind Surge for the First Time in 2025 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Swept in Doubleheader at Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Scores Four in the First Inning in Close Win over Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Arkansas Swept in Twinbill - Arkansas Travelers
- Twin-Bill Sweep Highlighted by Soddies Starters, Walkoff Winner - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Springfield Sweeps Arkansas in Doubleheader - Springfield Cardinals
- Hounds Hold Hooks in Check - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cross's Two Homers, Jensen's Late-Inning Heroics Help NWA to Walk-Off Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Sod Poodles STEAM Day to be Reimagined in Pecos League Exhibition at HODGETOWN - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wind Surge Lose in Extras to Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tulsa Strikes Late to Top Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
- Soddies Squander Early Lead, Drop Series Opener - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.