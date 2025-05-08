Cross's Two Homers, Jensen's Late-Inning Heroics Help NWA to Walk-Off Win

May 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Gavin Cross hit two late-game, two-run home runs and Carter Jensen picked up the walk-off winner to lift the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-11) past the Wichita Wind Surge (15-14) 6-5 in 10 innings. The two teams continue their series Thursday, with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch scheduled at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Wichita opened the scoring in the first with a leadoff double from Tanner Schobel, followed by a two-run homer from Rubel Cespedes. The Wind Surge added two more runs in the second, taking a 4-0 lead that held into the seventh.

Brett Squires singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh for the Naturals' second hit of the night. Cross followed with a two-run homer to right, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Ryan Ramsey kept Wichita off the board in the eighth to preserve the score.

In the ninth, Jac Caglianone led off with a single, and Cross tied the game with his second two-run homer of the night, sending the contest to extra innings.

Wichita pushed across their extra-inning runner in the 10th to take a 5-4 lead. Jack Pineda began the bottom of the frame on second, and Rudy Martin reached with a bunt single, moving Pineda to third. Martin stole second, and Carter Jensen drove in both runners with a walk-off single to seal the 6-5 win.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Wichita on Thursday, May 8, at 6:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.