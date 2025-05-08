Arkansas Swept in Twinbill

North Little Rock, AR - Two big first innings vaulted the Springfield Cardinals to a doubleheader sweep of the Arkansas Travelers, by scores of 8-2 and 5-1 on Thursday night. The Cardinals put up four runs in the first of the opening game and then a five spot in the first frame of the nightcap and never led by less than three runs the rest of the way in either game.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Springfield's four run first opened with three consecutive walks and they knocked Travs starter Garrett Hill out of the game before the inning ended.

* Arkansas tried to answer in the bottom of the first chasing the Cardinals starter out of the contest but settled for one run as they left the bases loaded.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Springfield sent 10 to the plate in the opening inning, scoring five times on five hits while the Travs pitched in with two errors.

* Arkansas tried to put up a late rally in the fifth inning plating a run but a pair of strikeouts with the bases full ended the threat.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* C Nick Raposo: 1-2, BB, RBI

* 1B Hogan Windish: 1-2, BB, run

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: L, 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, ER, BB, 3 K

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Victor Labrada had his 11 game hitting streak snapped.

* It was the fourth doubleheader of the season for the Travs and the first time they had been swept.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with righty Michael Morales (0-0, 0.00) making the start for Arkansas against righty Max Rajcic (1-3, 6.86) for Springfield. Mad Mallards Week continues and it is a Country Music Fireworks Friday. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

