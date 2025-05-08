Sod Poodles STEAM Day to be Reimagined in Pecos League Exhibition at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced that postponed STEAM Day activities will be made up on Tuesday, May 20 during an exhibition baseball game between teams in the Pecos League, an independent professional baseball league in the southwest United States. In an effort to revive the previously scheduled events, HODGETOWN will play host to create an immersive and engaging atmosphere for all Panhandle students to enjoy.

With STEAM Day previously scheduled for Tuesday, May 6th for the Sod Poodles series opener against Tulsa, the game and all planned activities were postponed due to inclement weather in the area. In collaboration with the Pecos League, all festivities originally planned for the Tuesday matinee will be rescheduled Tuesday, May 20 to act as a make-up for the shelved event. All schools originally scheduled to attend the postponed event are invited back to take part in the Sod Poodles experience and all STEAM Day programs.

"We are thrilled to have figured out a way to reintroduce STEAM Day and couldn't be happier to host Pecos League baseball at HODGETOWN," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Our annual STEAM DAY education day is so important to our school community and it was a shame that we had to postpone our original STEAM Day activities, so finding an alternate solution to serve young baseball fans in Amarillo and surrounding Panhandle areas was certainly something we wanted to consider carefully. With the help of our friends at the Pecos League, we're ecstatic that we could pivot to put on this event in this manner."

The Pecos League is an independent baseball league that was originally formed in 2011. All clubs operate in cities that do not have Major or Minor League Baseball teams in the area in which they play. Spread out across the desert mountain region in the American southwest, teams hail from California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas. Players come not just from the United States, but all over the world as the league is comprised of rising stars, falling stars, and athletes with stars in their eyes. Several players have made appearances in Major League Baseball, including Jared Koenig, Jon Edwards, Eric Yardley, Logan Gillaspie, Yermin Mercedes, and Chris Smith.

"It is an absolute privilege to be able to have some of our clubs represent our league at one of the finest ballparks in Minor League Baseball," said Pecos League Commissioner, Andrew Dunn. "This is a great opportunity for some hidden talent to show what they're made of in front of the Amarillo faithful and we can't wait to share some of our history with baseball fans in the Panhandle."

The teams representing the Pecos League at HODGETOWN for the Tuesday morning contest will be the Pecos Bills and the Roswell Invaders. They are set to participate in the pre-season matchup with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch on May 20. It will be the sixth time in Pecos League history a game has been played in Amarillo.

For groups and suite holders who originally had tickets for the May 6 contest that was postponed, they will have their tickets and passes reissued for this select event. For more info on ticketing for the Bills vs. Invaders exhibition matchup, please visit sodpoodles.com or call the Sod Poodles Box Office at (806) 803-9547.

