Wind Surge Lose in Extras to Naturals

May 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. (May 7, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 6-5 in 10 innings to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. After scoring four runs over the game's opening two frames, the Naturals scored twice each in the seventh, ninth, and tenth innings for their second straight win in the series.

Wichita started with four runs through the first two innings on a two-run home run to right field from Rubel Cespedes, an RBI single to center by Tanner Schobel, and a run-scoring double to right from Cespedes, all against Major League rehabber Kyle Wright.

Trent Baker was masterful in his first start of May, throwing five innings of one-hit baseball with three walks and six strikeouts, just one shy of his season-high.

After being sent down in order in the sixth, Gavin Cross broke through for the Naturals in the seventh on a two-run homer out to right to cut the lead in half for a 4-2 score with the Wind Surge still leading. That lead would not last much longer as Cross connected on another two-run jack in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and force extra innings.

Ben Ross reached on a bases-loaded walk to give Wichita a 5-4 lead before a double play ended the top of the 10th. Carter Jensen responded with the game-winning two-RBI single back up the middle into center to finish the game as a 6-5 Northwest Arkansas win in 10.

Cody Laweryson took his second loss of the season, surrendering two runs (one earned) with two hits and two strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

POSTGAME NOTES

Rubel Cespedes records his team-leading fifth multi-RBI performance.

Tanner Schobel has his first four-hit performance of the season, and ninth overall multi-hit game in 2025. The latter number is tied for best on the team with Ricardo Olivar.

Ben Ross turns a pair of 6-3 double plays as the Wind Surge shortstop.

This game between Wichita and Northwest Arkansas was the lone one to get to extras in the Texas League.

The Wind Surge are now 1-2 in games that head to extra innings.

Wichita continues the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday, May 8, at Arvest Ballpark at 7:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

