Ninth Inning Rally Sinks Soddies on Friday Night

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (14-17) fell to the Tulsa Drillers (14-17), 6-4, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. A late inning push by the visitors tabbed the Soddies with the loss, evening the series at two.

It wouldn't take long for the Sod Poodles to crack the scoreboard as Christian Cerda ripped a single to left to bring home the first run of the ballgame.

Jose Cabrera took the ball for the Soddies this evening and spun three scoreless frames to open play, recording three strikeouts along the way to maintain the Amarillo lead.

The top of the Sod Poodles order would work walks to load the bags in the bottom of the third, giving way to Gavin Conticello who dropped a ball into left-center to bring two runs across, extending the Amarillo advantage to three.

In the fourth, back-to-back RBI doubles off the bats of Ezequiel Pagan and Taylor Young gave Tulsa their first runs of the game, knotting the score at three apiece. Cabrera would trot back out for the fifth and strike out the side in order to keep the game tied.

A Chris Newell home run to right-center gave Tulsa their first lead of the night, but Ivan Melendez responded on behalf of the Sod Poodles in the bottom of the seventh to even the score at four each.

Three Tulsa batters reached base via the walk in the ninth and eventually scratched a pair to take a 6-4 lead on Yeiner Fernandez's two-RBI base knock up the middle. Tulsa's Antonio Knowles set down all three Soddies he faced in the ninth to complete the comeback, evening the six-game set.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled for County Fair Night. RHP Dylan Ray (2-3, 5.33) will toe the rubber for Amarillo, while Tulsa sends RHP Peter Heubeck (0-1, 5.40) to the hill.

POSTGAME NOTES

CABBY DID A GOOD GOOD THING: Tonight's starter, Jose Cabrera, tossed 5.2 innings this evening allowing three runs on 10 hits and a walk with eight strikeouts...his eight punchouts mark his third straight start with at least seven strikeouts...he leads Sod Poodles with 38 strikeouts for the season...one of four starters in the Texas League this season to log three or more starts with at least five innings and seven strikeouts while allowing no more than three earned runs.

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Checking in with a base knock, a pair of walks and two stolen bases this evening was Kristian Robinson ... has six stolen bases in his most recent six games, swiping two bags in a single game for the second time in that span (May 4 at Midland)...currently posting a .469 OBP for the month of May, ranking 5th in the Texas League in May games.

MELLOW CELLO: Driving in two runs tonight was Gavin Conticello, bringing his season RBI total to 22 which ranks third in the Texas League...pacing for 98 RBI by the end of the season which would surpass A.J. Vukovich (96) for most RBI in a season in franchise history.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.