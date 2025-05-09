Church Starts Night with Homer, Cards Finish Travs on Road
May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Nathan Church hit a leadoff home run to help the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Church, who extended his hitting streak to six games, added a RBI-single in the ninth to provide some insurance in the club's third-straight victory over Arkansas.
DECISIONS:
W: Marrero (2-0)
L: Morales (0-1)
S: Harney (4)
NOTES:
- Springfield pitching held the Travelers to just two hits in the game. Starter Max Rajcic allowed two unearned runs on two hits over 4.2 innings. A trio of Cardinals relievers did not allow a hit over the final 4.1 innings.
- Andrew Marrero struck out four over 2.1 perfect frames to earn the win. Sean Harney pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his team-leading fourth save.
- Church's leadoff home run with the first for the Cardinals since Bryan Torres started the game with a home run on July 13, 2024, vs. Wichita. Church has hit three home runs in his last seven games.
ON DECK:
- Springfield (15-16) at Arkansas (16-15), Saturday, May 9, 4:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park
- Tekoah Roby (1-2, 2.66) vs. Reid VanScoter (0-0, 0.00)
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
