Church Starts Night with Homer, Cards Finish Travs on Road

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Nathan Church hit a leadoff home run to help the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Church, who extended his hitting streak to six games, added a RBI-single in the ninth to provide some insurance in the club's third-straight victory over Arkansas.

DECISIONS:

W: Marrero (2-0)

L: Morales (0-1)

S: Harney (4)

NOTES:

- Springfield pitching held the Travelers to just two hits in the game. Starter Max Rajcic allowed two unearned runs on two hits over 4.2 innings. A trio of Cardinals relievers did not allow a hit over the final 4.1 innings.

- Andrew Marrero struck out four over 2.1 perfect frames to earn the win. Sean Harney pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his team-leading fourth save.

- Church's leadoff home run with the first for the Cardinals since Bryan Torres started the game with a home run on July 13, 2024, vs. Wichita. Church has hit three home runs in his last seven games.

ON DECK:

- Springfield (15-16) at Arkansas (16-15), Saturday, May 9, 4:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- Tekoah Roby (1-2, 2.66) vs. Reid VanScoter (0-0, 0.00)

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.