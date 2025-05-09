Travs Tripped by Cardinals

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers were limited to just two hits as the Springfield Cardinals took a 4-2 victory on Friday night. The Cardinals built an early lead scoring in the first and adding two more in the third inning. A pair of runs in the home half of the third cut the margin to one but the Travs got no closer. Jason Ruffcorn spun three innings of hitless relief with five strikeouts for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered.

* Nathan Church led off the game with a home run putting the Cardinals out in front immediately.

* Arkansas cashed a pair of hit by pitch that opened the bottom of the third but they left the tying run in scoring position and didn't get a runner past first base the rest of the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Victor Labrada: 0-1, 2 BB, HBP, run, CS

* RHP Jason Ruffcorn: 3 IP, 5 K

News and Notes

* The Travs two hits tied a season low.

* Ruffcorn's five strikeouts are the most by a Travs reliever this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with lefty Reid VanScoter (0-0, 0.00) making the start for Arkansas against righty Tekoah Roby (1-2, 2.66) for Springfield. Mad Mallards Week continues with a Mad Mallards Trucker Cap giveaway. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







