Owen K's Career-High Seven Hitters in Naturals' 3-1 Loss

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Hunter Owen delivered six scoreless innings with a career-high seven strikeouts for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-14), but the Wichita Wind Surge (18-14) pushed across three late runs to secure a 3-1 road win. The two teams will conclude their six-game series on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Owen tossed 6.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, allowing five hits. Both starting pitchers shined; Wichita's Christian MacLeod countered with 4.0 scoreless frames-his longest outing of the season-while recording three strikeouts and yielding three hits. The strong performances kept the game scoreless through the first five and a half innings.

Northwest Arkansas broke through in the bottom of the sixth. After Justin Johnson singled, Javier Vaz followed with a base hit. Carter Jensen grounded out to first, advancing Johnson to third and Vaz to second. Jac Caglianone brought home the game's first run with a ground ball, giving the Naturals a 1-0 lead through six innings.

Wichita responded in the top of the eighth. The two-run inning ended Chazz Martinez's streak of nine consecutive scoreless outings and gave the Wind Surge a 2-1 lead.

Wichita added another run in the top of the ninth and held Northwest Arkansas off the board in the final frame. The Wind Surge closed out the night with a 3-1 win, which marked a third-straight Naturals loss.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Wichita on Sunday, May 11, at 2:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.