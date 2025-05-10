Bobby Witt Jr. Inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals proudly announced today - Saturday - that Bobby Witt Jr., a former standout shortstop for the Naturals during the 2021 Championship season has been inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame. Witt Jr. was elected to receive the honor by the Naturals' Hall of Fame Voting Committee over fellow 2025 candidates: INF Matt Fields, C/OF MJ Melendez, INF Vinnie Pasquantino, INF Nick Pratto, LHP Everett Teaford, and RHP Brady Singer.

Bobby Witt Jr. joined the Naturals for his first full year of professional baseball during the 2021 season. He made his full-season debut with Northwest Arkansas after his 2019 pro debut in his draft season where the Royals selected him with the second overall pick of the amateur draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas. During the 2021 season, he was ranked the #7 prospect in all of baseball and the second-rated shortstop, but his performance that year with the Naturals and Triple-A Omaha helped him vault to #1 by the time 2022 came around. The son of a former big leaguer, Bobby Witt Sr., Junior rocketed to the big leagues becoming the 110th former Natural to do so. Of his 160 Minor League games, Witt played 61 of them with the Naturals. He accumulated a .295 batting average while hitting 16 homers and driving in 51 RBI, the most of any of his minor league stops. During his time with the Naturals, Bobby participated in the 2021 Sirius/XM Futures Game - along with teammate Nick Pratto - and was a 2021 Texas League Post-Season All-Star and voted the Texas League's Top MLB Prospect.

Junior hit .295 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 61 games in Northwest Arkansas during the 2021 season.Tim Campbell

Bobby Witt Jr. becomes the tenth individual to be inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame. He joins elite company as he will now be honored with a plaque next to the likes of Clint Robinson ('13), Brian Poldberg ('14), Mike Moustakas ('15), Eric Hosmer ('16), Salvador Perez ('18), Kila Ka'aihue ('19), Whit Merrifield ('22), Wil Myers ('23), and Danny Duffy ('24). The Naturals Hall of Fame is located just inside the main gates of Arvest Ballpark along the wall of the McNaughton Real Estate Community Room.

The 2025 Naturals Hall of Fame induction was presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.