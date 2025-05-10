Late Long Ball Lifts Midland
May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Caeden Trenkle's two-run home run in the eighth inning Saturday night sent the RockHounds to a come-from-behind, 5-4 win over the Hooks before 4,496 fans at Whataburger Field.
Corpus Christi has lost seven in a row, with six setbacks decided by two runs or one.
The bulk of the Hooks offense came in the first as they scored three times thanks to an error and consecutive two-out singles by Pascanel Ferreras, Austin Deming, John Garcia, and Jose Gonzalez.
Deming went 3-for-4 with a double on the day.
Midland lefty James Gonzalez held Corpus Christi to one run over the next five innings. The marker came on a lead-off home run by Rowdey Jordan in the fifth.
Jordan, who homered in the ninth on Friday, is hitting .450 in five games this week. Three of Jordan's four Corpus Christi big flies have come in his last eight contests.
Joey Mancini was charged with two runs (one earned) over 3 2/3 innings in his fifth start of the season. Alex Santos II was the pitcher of record, allowing a run in the sixth before stranding two in the seventh. In the eighth, Santos registered a strikeout and walk before Trenkle went deep from the nine-hole.
Michael Knorr and Alimber Santa both turned in scoreless appearances for CC. Knorr, who stranded two inherited runners and a walk of his own in the fourth, pitched a 1-2-3 fifth.
Santa struck out three and retired five of six batters faced, lowering his ERA to 1.25 in 11 assignments.
