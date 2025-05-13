Cole Plates Eight, Barber Hits for Cycle, Hooks Hang 20-Spot

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO - Zach Cole matched the club record with eight RBIs while Colin Barber became the second Hook to hit for the cycle as Corpus Christi beat the RoughRiders, 20-14, in Tuesday afternoon's series opener at Riders Field.

In slaying an eight-game drought, the Hooks posted their highest run total since a 22-5 win over Midland on July 4, 2019.

Barber set the tone Tuesday by pulling a home run into the lazy river in right to lead-off the first, his second long ball in as many games.

Three batters later, Pascanel Ferreras knocked in two with a base hit up the middle. The single upped Ferreras' hit streak to a team-best 10 games, helping CC to a six-run inning.

Austin Deming contributed with a two-out RBI double in the second before Ryan Wrobleski opened the third with his third home run of the year, a no-doubt blast to left field. Wrobleski, who doubled to drive in a run in the first, joined Barber in scoring four times on the day.

CC added five more in the fourth. Anthony Sherwin cashed in a Deming lead-off double by lifting a sac fly to right field. Three batters later, Cole crushed a home run to right-center for his second professional grand slam.

Barber and Cole recorded back-to-back doubles to begin the seventh before making history in the eighth.

Logan Cerny, who reached base four times while scoring three runs, kept the eighth alive with a two-out single, allowing Barber to shoot a three-bagger into the right-field corner.

Barber is the second Hooks player to hit for the cycle, with catcher Jamie Ritchie accomplishing the feat August 6, 2017 at Frisco.

Cole was next and hammered a 1-1 pitch over the fence in left for his fifth professional two-homer game. Prior to driving in eight on Tuesday, his personal best for RBIs in a contest was six.







