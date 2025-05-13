19 Hits Give RockHounds Series Opener over Missions

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The Midland RockHounds (20-14) pounded 19 hits in a 14-6 Tuesday afternoon win against the San Antonio Missions (17-17). The 19 hits are the most allowed by the Missions so far in 2025.

Henry Bolte drove in four runs on four hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle for Midland. Every RockHound recorded a hit and all but two drove in a run. Romeo Sanabria tallied four hits for San Antonio for the third time this season.

San Antonio scored quickly off Midland starter Chen Zhuang in the first inning when Moisès Gòmez banged a two-run double off the left-field wall to make it 2-0. However, Midland answered with two runs themselves on a Bolte RBI single and Euribiel Angeles RBI groundout to tie it at two after one inning.

The RockHounds would go on to score 10 runs over the next three frames before adding even more later. San Antonio starter Enmanuel Pinales gave up seven of those. Some of the bigger hits included Luke Mann whipping a three-run homer to left and Junior Perez following up with a solo shot against Carter Loewen.

After trailing 8-2, the Missions did creep within 8-5 after Devin Ortiz singled home a run and Marcos Castañon blasted a two-run homer in the third inning. The RockHounds rapidly responded with a Bolte two-run double, making it 10-5, and they never looked back.

Sam Whiting allowed four runs out of the bullpen and Eduarniel Nùñez allowed two. Nùñez did reach triple-digits consistently, topping out at 101mph. Andrew Moore made his Missions debut in the eighth, tossing a clean inning with a strikeout.

Joshua Mears sent out a towering solo homer in the ninth, but it was too little, too late for San Antonio, who fell 14-6.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Midland. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-5. 8.46) goes for San Antonio while lefty Gage Jump (4-1, 2.32) is now scheduled to start for Midland instead of Will Johnston. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







