Wichita Swiped by Arkansas in Series Opener

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge lose the series opener 6-5 to the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. Four runs came in for the Travelers over the eighth and ninth innings as they swipe the first game of the series away from the Wind Surge.

Wichita struck early their first time to the plate on a pair of RBI singles by Ricardo Olivar and Kala'i Rosario for a 2-0 lead after an inning. Brock Rodden then tied the game on an opposite-field two-run home run in the top of the third.

Noah Cardenas crushed a solo homer out to left field in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 3-2 Wind Surge. Cardenas has swung one out of the yard in consecutive games since Sunday's series finale at Northwest Arkansas.

Tyler Dearden laced a triple to the alley in left center for a fourth Wichita score after the stretch in the seventh.

Arkansas tied the game at 4-4 on a two-RBI single to right in the top of the eighth. Rosario later scored on a passed ball for the lead in the bottom half of the frame.

Two more came across for the Travelers on a pair of hits to go back out in front 6-5 in the top of the ninth. That score would become final after a routine bottom of the ninth thrown by Juan Burgos.

Joel Cesar evens out at 1-1 on the year after taking the loss. He surrendered two earned runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in the ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES

Noah Cardenas has homered in consecutive games. He is also now one of five Wichita players with multiple go-ahead long balls this season.

Former Wind Surge players Yoyner Fajardo and Taylor Floyd made their debuts against the team.

Tyler Dearden is the fourth Wichita player to hit a triple this season.

The Wind Surge and Travelers are tied for first place in the Texas League North after today.

Wichita hosts its second Education Day of the season tomorrow.

The Wind Surge continues the series against the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday, May 14, at 11:05 AM on Education Day, presented by First Student and Kona Ice.







