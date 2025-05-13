Wichita Swiped by Arkansas in Series Opener
May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Wichita Wind Surge News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge lose the series opener 6-5 to the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. Four runs came in for the Travelers over the eighth and ninth innings as they swipe the first game of the series away from the Wind Surge.
Wichita struck early their first time to the plate on a pair of RBI singles by Ricardo Olivar and Kala'i Rosario for a 2-0 lead after an inning. Brock Rodden then tied the game on an opposite-field two-run home run in the top of the third.
Noah Cardenas crushed a solo homer out to left field in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 3-2 Wind Surge. Cardenas has swung one out of the yard in consecutive games since Sunday's series finale at Northwest Arkansas.
Tyler Dearden laced a triple to the alley in left center for a fourth Wichita score after the stretch in the seventh.
Arkansas tied the game at 4-4 on a two-RBI single to right in the top of the eighth. Rosario later scored on a passed ball for the lead in the bottom half of the frame.
Two more came across for the Travelers on a pair of hits to go back out in front 6-5 in the top of the ninth. That score would become final after a routine bottom of the ninth thrown by Juan Burgos.
Joel Cesar evens out at 1-1 on the year after taking the loss. He surrendered two earned runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in the ninth inning.
POSTGAME NOTES
Noah Cardenas has homered in consecutive games. He is also now one of five Wichita players with multiple go-ahead long balls this season.
Former Wind Surge players Yoyner Fajardo and Taylor Floyd made their debuts against the team.
Tyler Dearden is the fourth Wichita player to hit a triple this season.
The Wind Surge and Travelers are tied for first place in the Texas League North after today.
Wichita hosts its second Education Day of the season tomorrow.
The Wind Surge continues the series against the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday, May 14, at 11:05 AM on Education Day, presented by First Student and Kona Ice. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.
Texas League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Naturals Outlast Drillers in 11 Innings Tuesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Giesting Dazzles in Series Opening Defeat - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Cardinals Mount Eighth-Inning Comeback over Amarillo - Springfield Cardinals
- Wichita Swiped by Arkansas in Series Opener - Wichita Wind Surge
- Rallies Give Travs Series Opening W - Arkansas Travelers
- Whataburger Field Hosts HS Playoffs Thursday Thru Saturday - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Riders Outraced by Hooks in 20-14 Slugfest - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cole Plates Eight, Barber Hits for Cycle, Hooks Hang 20-Spot - Corpus Christi Hooks
- 19 Hits Give RockHounds Series Opener over Missions - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Wichita Swiped by Arkansas in Series Opener
- Wind Surge Win Fourth Straight Game, Take Series over Naturals
- Wichita Rallies Late for Third Straight Victory over Northwest Arkansas
- Wind Surge Use Power To Their Advantage, Take Second Straight Over Naturals
- Wichita Scores Four in the First Inning in Close Win over Northwest Arkansas