Giesting Dazzles in Series Opening Defeat

SPRINGFIELD, MO. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (16-18) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (16-18), 7-2, on Tuesday night at Hammons Field. The Cardinals overcame a seven-inning masterpiece from the Amarillo starter, taking the series opener after a six-run eighth.

Kristian Robinson led off the series opener with a single up the middle. After advancing two bases on two wild pitches, Tommy Troy came through with a productive at-bat to score Robinson and give Amarillo a 1-0 lead.

Springfield tied things up with a Leonardo Bernal solo shot to right field in the third inning, the only blemish on Spencer Giesting' s first three innings of work.

After LuJames Groover and Jose Fernandez each singled in the fifth, Ivan Melendez hit a fly ball into right field. Groover just beat the throw home, tagging up from third to hand the Soddies the lead once again at 2-1. Melendez's sacrifice fly pushed starter Ixan Henderson out of the ballgame after 89 pitches.

The Soddies' southpaw sat down the Cardinals in order over three consecutive innings from the fifth inning on. Giesting notched eight punchouts over seven innings of work, both season highs for the lefty.

Entering the frame down 2-1, Springfield battled back in the eighth off the Amarillo bullpen, scoring six times to take a 7-2 advantage. The Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate and scored their half a dozen on four hits, three walks, a hit batter, and an error.

The Soddies got the first two men on in the ninth, but the Cardinals turned a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to close out the 7-2 victory.

Amarillo continues play in Springfield tomorrow morning with an 11:15 a.m. scheduled first pitch. Taking the hill for the Sod Poodles will be RHP Roman Angelo (0-2, 7.14) while LHP Pete Hansen (0-1, 2.78) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals.

POSTGAME NOTES

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Outfielder Kristian Robinson has scored at least once in eight straight games, dating back to May 3 at Midland...is the longest active streak and tied for the longest streak this season in the Texas League (Francisco Acuna, San Antonio, April 20-29)...leads the league with 28 runs scored and has stolen eight bases since May 2, most in the TL in that span...ranks tied for fourth in the Texas League this season with 11 steals.

MULTI-HIT MADNESS: Amarillo's Kristian Robinson, LuJames Groover and Jose Fernandez each notched two hits in Tuesday's contest...marks the sixth time this season the starting lineup has had at least three players with multi-hit efforts with the most 2+ hit games coming on April 24 against San Antonio...Amarillo has now accomplished this feat in consecutive road games.

GIESTING'S GEM: The southpaw delivered seven innings of one-run ball with two walks and eight strikeouts... Spencer Giesting allowed just three hits over his outing, the longest start by an Amarillo pitcher this season...was his third time tossing seven innings over his 22 career Double-A starts and the first since September 10, 2024 vs. Frisco (7 IP, R, BB, 7 K, W).







