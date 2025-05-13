Naturals Outlast Drillers in 11 Innings Tuesday

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Carter Jensen and Jordan Groshans each had two RBI in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-15) come-from-behind win over the Tulsa Drillers (14-20), 10-8 in 11 innings to open a six-game series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The two teams continue their series with a special 11:00 AM CT first pitch on Wednesday.

The Naturals started the scoring in the top of the third, but the lead was short-lived. Javier Vaz laid down a sacrifice bunt with one out and Dustin Dickerson at third. Dickerson came around to score and gave the Nats a 1-0 lead. The Drillers scored a run in the bottom of the inning and four more in the fourth to take the lead with a 5-1 advantage.

NWA came back over the sixth and seventh innings thanks to a two-run single from Groshans in the sixth and an RBI single off the bat of Jensen to center, making it a 5-4 game. Jensen tied the game in the ninth inning after Javier Vaz stole second and went to third on an errant throw. Jensen singled to left-center to drive in Vaz and make it a 5-5 contest.

The Naturals scored three runs in the top of the 10th with a myriad of walks, wild pitches, stolen bases, and Dustin Dickerson's RBI single that gave NWA an 8-5 lead, but the Drillers got all three runs back in the bottom of the frame to force an 11th inning.

The Nats bounced back, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the 11th. With Jac Caglianone as the runner at second to start the frame, Groshans took an intentional walk and Gavin Cross hit a sac fly to give NWA a one-run lead. Nivens singled to center to score Rudy Martin, who pinch ran for Groshans, to make it a 10-8 lead. Oscar Rayo got the Drillers in order to end the game and cap off a 10-8 win in 11 innings to start the series in Tulsa.

