Riders Outraced by Hooks in 20-14 Slugfest

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were outslugged 20-14 by the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday afternoon from Riders Field, in a game that featured a combined 34 runs, 33 hits and nine home runs.

The Hooks (10-24) scored the first nine runs, including six in the top of the first. Colin Barber hit a lead-off homer, Pascanel Ferreras clipped a two-run single and Ryan Wrobleski walloped an RBI double. Anthony Sherwin then hit an RBI groundout and Wrobleski scored on a wild pitch to capture a 6-0 lead.

Corpus Christi added on when Austin Deming rifled an RBI double in the top of the second, then Wrobleski mashed a solo homer and Zach Cole rolled an RBI groundout in the top of the third to take a 9-0 lead.

Frisco (20-14) answered with a four-run bottom of the third. Abimelec Ortiz lasered an RBI double, Josh Hatcher cranked a two-run homer and Frainyer Chavez grounded an RBI single to cut the Hooks lead to 9-4.

Corpus Christi retaliated in the top of the fourth when Sherwin hit a sacrifice fly and Cole launched a grand slam, propelling the Hooks to a 14-4 advantage.

Frisco's Cam Cauley then hammered a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 14-5.

The Hooks answered in the top of the seventh when Cole smashed an RBI double, extending the lead to 17-5.

Barber and Cole took over in the top of the eighth. Barber yanked a two-run triple to hit for the cycle, then Cole muscled a two-run homer for his second long ball of the day, upping his RBI total to eight and Corpus Christi's lead to 19-5.

The Riders exploded for six runs in the bottom of the eighth. Chavez lined an RBI double and Aaron Zavala lasered a two-run single. Sebastian Walcott then clobbered a two-run homer and Ortiz smashed a solo jack to trail 19-11.

Corpus Christi plated one more in the top of the ninth when Deming scored on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to 20-11.

Frisco struck last in the bottom of the ninth inning when Zavala bashed a three-run homer, finishing his day with a career-high five RBI.

Hooks reliever (1-2) Michael Knorr earned the win after starter Manuel Urias pitched four innings of three-run ball. Riders starter Daniel Missaki (0-2) took the loss, allowing six runs in the first.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco scored a season-high 14 runs and cranked a season-high five home runs.

-Zavala (3-for-6, HR, 5 RBI) extended his hit streak to eight games while his five RBI are a new career high. He is batting .500 (10-for-20) since May 6th.

-Walcott and Ortiz hit Frisco's first back-to-back homers since Ortiz and current Triple-A Round Rock UTL Cody Freeman went back-to-back on July 24th, 2024 versus Tulsa.

-Ortiz (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) is batting .476 (10-for-21) over his last five games.

Corpus Christi and Frisco meet again at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14th for Education Day presented by Collin College** and Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery.

Texas League Pitcher of the Week Kohl Drake (1-2, 2.42) starts for the Riders against Jose Fleury (3-1, 1.74) for the Hooks.

