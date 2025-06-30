Walcott Named to 2025 All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta

June 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Frisco RoughRiders shortstop Sebastian Walcott was selected to play in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game.

Part of MLB's All-Star Week, the game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, July 12th at 3:00 p.m. CT. The Futures Game, held annually, is MLB's showcase of the best prospects in Minor League Baseball.

Walcott, MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect, returns to the event after participating in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Last year, he earned the start at shortstop while participating in the inaugural Futures Skills Showcase.

In 2025, Walcott is batting .247/.349/.395/.744 with eight home runs, 33 RBI's and 18 stolen bases in 71 games. Through the first 74 team games, his 24 extra-base hits are the most by a Double-A teenager since Fernando Tatis Jr. (35) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (30) in 2018.

The Nassau, Bahamas native is in his third year in the Rangers organization after signing as an international free agent on January 15th, 2023. Walcott finished the 2024 season with Frisco, hitting .348 (8-for-23) as the youngest to play for a Rangers Double-A franchise.

The American League Futures squad will be managed by two-time MLB All-Star Marquis Grissom. Grissom's coaching staff includes Baseball Hall of Famer Fred McGriff, two-time NL MVP Dale Murphy, 2000 AL Manager of the Year Jerry Manuel and 10-year big leaguer Marvin Freeman.







