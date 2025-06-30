Cross Homers in Sunday Loss

June 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS -- Gavin Cross, the Royals' #6 prospect, returned to the lineup after a brief stint on the IL, homering in his second plate appearance in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-3, 36-39) 17-5 loss Sunday to close out their series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (3-3, 25-49) at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Naturals continue their nine-game road trip with a home-and-home series with the Springfield Cardinals. The first three games will be played at Hammons Field, including Tuesday's 7:05 PM CT first pitch to open the set.

The Hooks jumped on Naturals starter Frank Mozzicato and reliever Cruz Noriega, scoring nine runs over the first two innings. The Naturals answered back in the top of the third with their first two runs of the game. With two outs, Jack Pineda walked, and Cross blasted a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall. The opposite-field homer made it a 9-2 game.

The Hooks offense was relentless, though. They added another five runs to their lead between the third and fourth, plating three more in the sixth to extend their lead to 17-2. The Naturals had a three-run inning in the seventh, but Corpus' massive lead early was too much to overcome in the 17-5 loss.

The Naturals have a scheduled off day before starting a new series Tuesday with the North Division first-half champion Springfield Cardinals at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







