Naturals Game on July 4th Is Sold-Out

June 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced today - Monday, June 30th - that our home game against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis) on Friday, July 4th is sold-out as tickets are no longer available for our 4th of July Fireworks presented by Walmart.

Tickets are still available for the Naturals 7:05pm game against the Cardinals on Saturday, July 5th that will feature Post-Game Fireworks presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch. The Naturals encourage fans that want to see fireworks at Arvest Ballpark over 4th of July weekend to reserve their tickets in advance as tickets for Saturday night's game are also likely to sell-out.

In addition to home games on Friday, July 4th and Saturday, July 5th the Naturals will also be home at 2:05pm on Sunday, July 6th against Springfield before hosting the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Athletics) in a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark: July 8th - July 13th.

Game tickets are available online or at the Arvest Ballpark Tickets Office, which will be open 12pm-5pm throughout the week. For more information, please visit www.nwanaturals.com.







