Supak Shines, Frisco Outraced by Tulsa in Series Finale

June 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series finale to the Tulsa Drillers 8-7 on Sunday night from Riders Field.

Frisco starter Trey Supak earned his third quality start, allowing just two runs across six innings, matching a season-high with eight runs.

Tulsa (4-2, 30-45) struck first in the top of the fourth when Taylor Young drilled a two-run double to pull the Drillers ahead 3-2.

Frisco (2-4, 40-34) then answered in the bottom of the second when Marcus Smith crushed a three-run home run to take a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Josh Hatcher lined a two-run single, Frainyer Chavez smashed an RBI single and Jax Biggers stung an RBI fielder's choice to give Frisco a 7-2 lead.

Tulsa then batted around and tallied six runs in the top of the eighth. Griffin Lockwood-Powell ripped a two-run double, Young drew an RBI walk, Kole Myers clipped an RBI single and John Rhodes laced a go-ahead single to regain an 8-7 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Drillers reliever Antonio Knowles (3-1) retired the Riders in order to secure the victory, ending with 2.2 hitless frames.

Frisco reliever Gavin Collyer (4-4) took the loss, striking out three while allowing one run over 1.2 innings.

Notes to Know:

-Supak finishes his June with a 2.28 ERA, the third-lowest mark in the Texas League (min. 25 IP).

-Reliever Travis MacGregor now leads Minor League Baseball with 11 holds.

The RoughRiders host the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners affiliate) for three games Tuesday, July 1st through July 3rd from Riders Field.

Promotions include Stars and Stripes Night presented by Xochitl on Thursday, July 3rd, including Thirsty Thursday, Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River and Postgame Fireworks presented by Hat Creek Burger Company.







