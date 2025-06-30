JJ Wetherholt Named to 2025 NL Futures Game Roster

June 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt has been named to the 2025 National League Futures Game roster. The 26th edition of the Futures Game will be played at 4:00 PM (ET) on Saturday, July 12th at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App.

Wetherholt, the seventh overall selection by St. Louis in the 2024 MLB Draft, has spent the entire 2025 season with Double-A Springfield. In his first 57 games in the Texas League, he has slashed .305/.430/.453, helping lead the Cardinals to a First Half North Division Championship. To go along with a number of defensive highlights on the infield, the Cardinals top prospect delivered a walk-off single at Hammons Field on June 12 against the Tulsa Drillers. He made himself known quickly in April, tallying a seven-game hit streak where he batted .533 from April 9 - April 17.

2025 now marks nine straight years that a Springfield Cardinal has been on a Futures Game roster, dating back to 2016. Of the 11 other selections during this stretch, nine have gone on to play in the big leagues, with the other two (Quinn Mathews-2 and Tink Hence-4) still in the Cardinals organization as Top-30 Prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Fans can catch Wetherholt and the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field this week, July 1 - 3, for Freedom Week, which includes 5,000 Free Hot Dog Night, ANYTHING is a Popcorn Bucket Night and a postgame concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. Each game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals features post-game fireworks. For more information and tickets, head to SpringfieldCardinals.com.







