Cole Homers Twice, Hooks Enjoy Sunday Romp

June 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Zach Cole clubbed a two-run home runs in each of his first two at-bats Sunday afternoon, leading the Hooks to a raucous 17-5 triumph over Northwest Arkansas before 3,768 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi claimed three of the past four to force a split of the first series of the second half.

In their most lopsided win of the season, the Hooks achieved their second-highest run and hit totals of the year as seven of their 15 knocks went for extra bases.

Trevor Austin began the parade with a lead-off walk in the first. A steal, wild pitch, and Wes Clarke sac fly put the home club in front, 1-0. Following another free pass, Cole launched a 2-1 pitch from Frank Mozzicat o onto the berm in right-center for his third home run in the past eight games.

Luis Baez notched his fourth career triple by smoking the first pitch of the second into left-center. Jeron Williams promptly cashed him in via a sac fly to deep center. A John Garcia walk and Austin's base hit provided ammunition from Clarke who deposited a first pitch into the Goodwill Zone in left.

It marked Clarke's second home run in as many days, giving him three home runs to go along with a .385 batting average and eight RBIs in nine games with the Hooks.

With two away in the second, Garret Guillemette doubled ahead of Cole's opposite-field tater that bounced off the base of the scoreboard in left-center.

Cole, who later singled and walked to finish his afternoon, has 18 extra-base hits - eight home runs - and 21 RBIs in 43 games. The 24-year-old from Ozark, MO clubbed 10 round-trippers in 70 Texas League games last season.

In the third, Austin plated a pair with a an opposite-field, bases-loaded single. Corpus Christi added three more in the fourth with Baez doing the damage on his first long ball of the season, a majestic blast to left that rolled out to the train tracks between the ballpark and ship channel.

Baez, providing the Hooks with their third four-homer showing of the season, has gone 3-for-5 in two of his last seven games.

The Hooks capped the scoring in the sixth. Guillemette, who reached base Sunday with three hits and a walk, singled as part of the rally. Cole worked a walk, setting the stage for a sac fly by Tommy Sacco Jr. After a Baez hit, Pascanel Ferreras shot a two-run double into the left-field corner.

Ferreras, who entered as a pinch runner for Williams, has recorded a hit in each of his last four games.

With all of the starters reaching base and seven different players driving in runs, Corpus Christi also received a stellar start by Manuel Urias. In earning his third Double-A win, Urias held the Naturals to two runs while completing five innings for a seventh consecutive start. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 44 of 69 pitches for strikes.

Urias was aided by this amazing play up the middle from Austin and Ferreras to finish the fifth.

Alimber Santa, Anderson Bido and Tyler Guilfoil all turned in scoreless outings from the Corpus Christi bullpen, with Bido retiring all five batters he faced.







Texas League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.