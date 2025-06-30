Frank Mozzicato and Former Natural Carter Jensen Selected for 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

(Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Credit: Gabby Woodie) Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitcher Frank Mozzicato(Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Credit: Gabby Woodie)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Major League Baseball has announced rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game and Naturals left-hander Frank Mozzicato and former Naturals catcher Carter Jensen have been selected to represent the Kansas City Royals on the American League Roster.

The 26th edition of the Futures Game will be played at 3:00pm (CT) on Saturday, July 12th at Truist Park in Atlanta. The game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will once again feature an American League versus National League format, which was introduced in 2019. The game will highlight some of the top prospects from throughout Minor League Baseball as 86.5% of previous Futures Game participants have gone on to play at least one Major League game. The game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and in the MLB App. Complete Futures Game rosters and analysis can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

Mozzicato, 22, joined the Naturals on May 20th after dominating with High-A Quad Cities to begin the season. The former first round pick (No. 7 overall) by the Kansas City Royals in the 2021 draft went 1-0 with a 1.24 ERA in seven starts with Quad Cities. The left-handed starting pitcher currently ranks as the Royals 12th ranked prospect and third highest rated lefty.

Jensen, 21, was drafted 78th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Missouri. The 3rd ranked prospect in the Royals system began the 2025 season in Northwest Arkansas and hit .292 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 68 games and led the Texas League during that time in hits (80) and total bases (115). Carter played in 109 games with the Naturals (2024-2025) and was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on June 24th.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

