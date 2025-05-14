Late Comeback Comes up Just Shy in Wichita

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - A huge late rally fell just short as the Arkansas Travelers were outscored 11-9 by the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday. The Travs trailed by as many as five runs but kept fighting with a four-run eighth inning and then had the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out in the ninth inning but could not get over the hump to finish. Jared Sundstrom led the offense with three hits including a pair of doubles and three runs driven in. Ricardo Olivar had a three hit day and three RBIs for Wichita and launched his fifth home run.

Moments That Mattered.

* The Wind Surge scored four times with two out in the seventh inning to build a five run advantage on a two-run double by Tyler Dearden and a two-run homer from Jorel Ortega. Arkansas answered with a four run top of the eighth which started on a Nick Raposo homer.

* A single and a pair of walks filled the bases for the Travs in the ninth inning but a bouncer back to the pitcher turned into a game-ending double play.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, 2 BB, run, RBI, 2 SB

* RF Jared Sundstrom: 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-3, 2 runs, 2B, SF, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the Travs 10th loss of the season when leading during the game.

* Arkansas stole six bases and now has swiped 81 bags for the season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday with righty Michael Morales (0-1, 3.00) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Aaron Rozek (2-1, 4.01). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







