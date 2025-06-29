Travs Take Series in Amarillo with Sunday Win

June 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers opened the second half of the season with a series win in Amarillo, defeating the Sod Poodles, 8-5 on Sunday night. The Travs started fast with six runs over the first three innings and held the lead nearly the entire game. Four relievers each threw a scoreless inning to close it out and secure the win. Jared Sundstrom, Lazaro Montes and Hunter Fitz-Gerald had two hits each and the bottom six hitters in the Travs lineup each drove in at least one run. Dylan File battled through five innings to earn his fourth win and Jimmy Kingsbury pitched a perfect ninth inning for save number three.

Moments That Mattered

* Josh Hood put the Travs on top for good with a solo home run in the top of the second inning.

* Ben Ramirez delivered a two-strike, two-out, two-run single to push the lead to four in the third inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-4, SF, 2 runs, 2 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, BB, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the third series win for the Travs this season but the first since April.

* Outfielder Victor Labrada, who had been on the temporary inactive list, was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs continue the road trip with the first of three games in Frisco on Tuesday night. Right Marcelo Perez (1-0, 4.50) makes the start for Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.