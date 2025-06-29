Late Run for Midland Forces Series-Split

June 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Colby Halter's RBI double in the seventh broke a 1-1 tie and ended up giving the Midland RockHounds (3-3, 42-33) a 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Missions (3-3, 42-33). The one-run win also secured a split series as the Missions concluded their final regular season series in the Permian Basin.

Starters Braden Nett and Yunior Tur both recovered from first-inning runs to pitch into the sixth for San Antonio and Midland respectively. However, Midland's bullpen outlasted San Antonio's as Stevie Emanuels earned the win, José Geraldo took the loss and Tyler Baum got the save.

Francisco Acuña fired the opening salvo against Yunior Tur with a solo shot onto the left-field berm in the top of the first. The RockHounds fought back quickly as Nett walked a pair and let a run score on a fielder's choice. On that fielder's choice, the shortstop, Acuña, threw to first rather than attempting to turn the double play. Acuña immediately hit the deck after his throw and left the game with an injury.

After each team scored in the first, Tur and Nett locked in on the mound. San Antonio's best chance came in the ffifth when Nerwilian Cedeño and Kai Murphy both singled and then swiped bags to reach scoring position with just one out. This forced the infield in, which helped shortstop Drew Swift cut down Cedeño at the plate on a ground ball from Jake Snider. Tur went on to strand both Murphy and Snider.

In the fifth, Colby Halter tripled with two outs, but Nett put down Euribiel Angeles on the next pitch. Tur looked poised to finish the sixth, but with two away, he walked Anthony Vilar and Devin Ortiz. This forced Midland to bring in Colin Peluse, who got Cedeño to groundout for the final out of the frame.

Nett experienced a similar feeling as he walked a pair after a quick first out in the bottom of the sixth. The Missions turned to Geraldo, who received a massive assist from his catcher. Vilar threw behind Luke Mann, who bounced too far off second with his lead, so Vilar gunned him down. Geraldo walked the next batter but then blew a high fastball past Cole Conn to escape trouble and keep the game at 1-1.

Peluse set down the Missions in order to send the game into the seventh-inning stretch. Geraldo stayed on the bump for San Antonio, and he gave up a one-out single to Drew Swift. Fulfilling the promise of his name, Swift stole second. The steal allowed Swift to score easily when Halter roped a hit into the right-field corner. A great relay threw out Halter trying to extend the double into a triple, but Midland still grabbed the 2-1 lead.

Ripken Reyes greeted Emanuels with a single to begin the eighth, but a strikeout and 4-6-3 double play brough the rally to a halt. Ethan Routzahn worked around hitting the first batter he faced to send the game to the ninth. That's where Baum picked up a speedy 1-2-3 frame to seal his first save of the season, a 2-1 win for Midland and a series split.

UP NEXT:

The Missions have an off day on Monday before returning home for a brief three-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. It is AARP $2 Tuesday, so fans can get $2 bullpen/outfield reserved/berm tickets, $2 American draft beer, $2 Sofia's pizza slices and $2 hot dogs. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.