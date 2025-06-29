Wind Surge Storm Back in Eighth to Defeat Cardinals

WICHITA, Kan. - Kyler Fedko slugged his fifth home run of the week in a 7-4 victory by the Wichita Wind Surge over the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. The roundtripper kickstarted a five-run eighth inning that led to Wichita winning the series over the Cardinals.

Two unearned runs crossed for Springfield in the top of the first on an errant throw and a Chase Davis sacrifice fly to center. Gabby Gonzalez slid home safely on a wild pitch to cut the lead in half and make the score 2-1 Cardinals after an inning.

Leonardo Bernal brought one in on a bloop single to right in the top of the third, and Gonzalez responded with a single of his own through the left side in the home half of the inning to make the series finale a one-run game again.

Jaylen Nowlin and Ricky Castro, who earned the win and improved to 2-3 on the season, combined to give up just an earned run on four hits over four and one-third innings with four strikeouts against a walk. That run came on a Jeremy Rivas solo shot in the top of the eighth to give Springfield a 4-2 lead with Wichita down to their final six outs.

The response from the Wind Surge was massive, bringing in five runs on as many hits. After a one-out double from Walker Jenkins and a walk to Nate Baez, Fedko elevated a go-ahead three-run home run into the Wichita bullpen. Ben Ross laced a long single off the left field wall to bring in Ricardo Olivar, and then Jose Salas doubled to right field to bring in run number five in Baez to make the score 7-4.

Jacob Wosinski got all three outs after a leadoff single and a walk to garner his first-ever Double-A save and give the Wind Surge a series victory over the Cardinals.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kyler Fedko finishes the series with five home runs and the month of June with six long balls.

Gabby Gonzalez has hit in eight straight games.

Kala'i Rosario is on an 11 Game On Base Streak.

Today marks Wichita's third win of the year when trailing after seven innings.

The Wind Surge take the series 4-2 over the Springfield Cardinals.

