Cardinals Drop Finale, Series to Wichita

June 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals saw a late-game lead disappear at the Hands of the Wichita Wind Surge. The Birds dropped the finale 7-4, losing their first series since April 30 - May 4 four games to two.

DECISIONS:

W: Ricky Castro (2-3)

L: Luis Gastelum (2-2), BS (2)

SV: Jacob Wosinski (1)

NOTES:

Hancel Rincon went five innings and struck out eight batters. It was his first Double-A outing not at Hammons Field.

For the third straight game, Springfield scored in the first inning. From Friday to Sunday, they scored ten runs in the first inning alone.

Leonard Bernal tied Kala'i Rosario for the second-most RBI in the Texas League. With an RBI single in the third, he has 43 on the year.

Luis Gastelum allowed five runs in the bottom of the eighth to surrender the lead. It was the first time since May 7 that he had given up multiple runs in an outing, ending a streak of 14 outings.

Jeremy Rivas homered in the eighth inning, his first homer since May 31.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals vs NW Arkansas Naturals

LHP Brycen Mautz (1-2, 4.35) vs TBD

Tuesday, July 1, 7:05 PM - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday, 5,000 Free Hot Dog Night

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 29, 2025

