Wind Surge Equalize Series with Travelers in High-Scoring Affair

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge triumphed 11-9 over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. In a back-and-forth game, the Wind Surge scored four runs in two separate innings to even the series.

Jared Sundstrom scored two on a double to left after the first three Arkansas hitters reached to load the bases against Connor Prielipp. Prielipp struck each of the next two men out, and then a groundout to shortstop stranded two men in scoring position.

Wichita put together a four-run fourth inning on a Tanner Schobel single and a Ricardo Olivar three-run home run over the wall in left. Olivar ties Kyler Fedko for the team lead in long balls after that one with five.

Caleb Cali brought the Travelers within one on a sac fly to right field in the top of the fifth. Sundstrom followed with an RBI double into the alley between Olivar and Fedko to tie the game at 4-4 halfway through the Education Day game.

Jorel Ortega looped a single out to left to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth, beginning a stretch where men scored for five consecutive half-innings.

Another sac fly by Cali scored a run for Arkansas before the stretch. After the stretch, Tyler Dearden doubled in a pair, and Ortega left the yard on a two-run shot out to the berm, 10-5 Wichita.

Four Travelers scored to start the eighth. Nick Raposo hit one out to deep left, then Blake Rambusch pushed a sac fly to center. An infield error plated Hogan Windish ahead of a single to left by Victor Labrada. Fedko singled one off a glove into shallow center to add one more for the Wind Surge lead at 11-9 after eight. After Arkansas loaded the bases, Cody Lawersyon started up a game-ending 1-2-3 double play for that score to finalize.

Jarret Whorff (3-1) receives the win after two innings of one-run baseball with three hits. Laweryson tallies his fourth save of the season after striking out three with two walks and two hits over an inning and two-thirds.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita is the first team in the Texas League North to get to 20 wins. The win also gives the Wind Surge sole possession of first place in the division.

Ricardo Olivar ties Kyler Fedko for the team lead in home runs (5).

The 20 combined runs are the most in a Wichita game this season.

Tyler Dearden has three RBI over the first two games of the series.

Jorel Ortega records his second game with four RBIs in 2025.

