Late Inning Swing Hurts Soddies on Wednesday

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (16-19) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (17-18), 7-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Hammons Field. The Cardinals secured the back-and-forth affair on a clutch three-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Soddies tallied a pair of runs in their first at-bats on a Caleb Roberts sacrifice fly and a Jose Fernandez fielder's choice to take a 2-0 lead.

Springfield knotted the game at two each in the bottom half with two solo homers, including a leadoff blast by Nathan Church.

Amarillo regained the lead with two more runs in the second. Consecutive singles from Jack Hurley and Kristian Robinson, combined with three fielding errors, helped the Sod Poodles take a 4-2 advantage.

Both starters settled in, putting zeros on the scoreboard into the fifth inning. Springfield scratched a run on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to cut the deficit to 4-3. One inning later, Brody Moore notched an RBI single to tie the ballgame at 4-4.

Hurley delivered his first Double-A home run in a clutch spot, driving the first pitch he saw to the opposite field to give Amarillo a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh. The outfielder's third hit of the day left him a triple shy of the cycle.

The game see-sawed back to Springfield as Ramon Mendoza launched a two-out three-run blast to give the Cardinals a 7-5 lead in the bottom half.

Springfield called on Nick Raquet to end the ballgame. The lefty threw a clean ninth to earn the save and secure the Cardinals' third straight home victory.

The series rolls on in Springfield with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (2-1, 4.76) to the mound, while the Cardinals will counter with RHP Max Rajcic (1-3, 5.61).

POSTGAME NOTES

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Outfielder Kristian Robinson has scored at least once in nine straight games, dating back to May 3 at Midland...is the longest streak in the Texas League this season...leads the league with 30 runs scored and has stolen eight bases since May 2, most in the TL in that span...ranks tied for fifth on the season with 11 steals.

TROY STORY: The Stanford product recorded his 11th straight game with a hit in Wednesday's matinee... Tommy Troy has his second hit streak of 11 or longer in 2025 after notching a 13-gamer in April...joins Las Vegas' Logan Davidson as the only two players in minor league baseball this season with multiple double-digit hit streaks...Troy is batting .342 (13-for-38) with three doubles, eight RBI and six stolen bases over this current streak.

JACK ATTACK: The center fielder secured his first three-hit game at the Double-A level, and his sixth multi-hit performance of the season... Jack Hurley went 3-for-4 with a double and homerun, just a triple shy of completing the cycle...was his first three-hit game since August 9, 2024 for High-A Hillsboro against Everett.







Texas League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.