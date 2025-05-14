Tulsa Bullpen Shines in Bounce-Back Victory

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Sean McLain at bat for the Tulsa Drillers

Tulsa, OK - On a warm afternoon in downtown Tulsa, the sun was not the only thing shining on Wednesday at ONEOK Field. Just one day after the bullpen could not protect a lead for the Drillers, a trio of Tulsa relievers shined brightly in a victory over Northwest Arkansas. Kelvin Bautista, Jerming Rosario and Antonio Knowles combined to blank the Naturals over the game's final 5.2 innings to lead the Drillers to a 5-2 win over the Naturals.

The result evened the six-game series between the two teams at one win each. It was just the third win for the Drillers in 11 meetings with the Naturals this season.

The game started as if would mirror Tuesday's night's high-scoring affair that finished 10-8. Tulsa quickly opened the scoring with a pair of runs in both the first and second innings to jump in front.

Taylor Young and Yeiner Fernandez began the bottom of the first with consecutive singles, and both came home to score. Young scored the game's first run on a fielder's choice grounder from Chris Newell, and Fernandez came home on a double by Aaron Bracho.

In the second, Sean McLain tripled home the first run, then scored himself on a sacrifice fly from Young.

The Naturals scored single runs in the second and fourth innings, as Tulsa used three different pitchers to get through the first four frames.

With the score at 4-2, the pitchers on both sides took control of the game.

Bautista was outstanding for the Drillers, allowing just one hit in 2.2 scoreless innings. More importantly, he did not walk a batter while striking out three.

Jerming Rosario followed Bautista to the mound in what was his first relief appearance of the season. The right-hander gave up only one hit in 2.0 shutout innings. Rosario did not issue a walk and registered two strikeouts.

Antonio Knowles took it from there. He pitched around a pair of singles in the ninth inning to complete the victory and pick up his third save of the season.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Catcher Frank Rodriguez gave the Drillers an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. His two-out single plated Bracho who had drawn a walk to open the inning. Rodriguez finished the game 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

*With his first-inning single, Young extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games.

*McLain continued his hot streak, finishing 2-3 at the plate while also making a pair of outstanding plays in the field. The shortstop has hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 9-26 (.346) in that stretch.

*Bautista was credited with the win, improving his record to 3-1. The lefthander extended his scoreless streak to 11 straight innings, and he has not allowed a run since April 19.

*All three saves for Knowles have come in the month of May. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs since April 13, compiling a 1.69 ERA over his last nine games.

*It was a tough day for Tulsa starting pitcher Jarred Karros. He was charged with only one run on four hits, but threw 52 pitches and lasted just 1.2 innings, matching the shortest outing of his professional career.

*Kole Myers started in right field for the Drillers in his Double-A debut. Myers, who was promoted from High-A Great Lakes a few days ago, singled in the sixth inning and finished 1-3.

UP NEXT

The two teams will continue their series on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

NWA - RHP Henry Williams (4-0, 2.45 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Jacob Meador (0-3, 6.75 ERA)

