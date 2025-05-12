Drake Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders LHP Kohl Drake was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. Drake garners his first weekly honor in MiLB.

Drake pitched six hitless innings to help the Riders toss their sixth no-hitter in franchise history on Wednesday, May 7th at San Antonio. Drake struck out six and walked two, retiring 16 consecutive Missions between the two walks.

The no-hitter marked Frisco's first since former big leaguer Joe Wieland no-hit San Antonio on July 29th, 2011. Four of the six RoughRiders no-hitters have come against the Missions.

Drake, the Rangers No. 12 prospect, is the eighth pitcher in recorded franchise history to spin six-plus no-hit innings and the first since current Triple-A Round Rock RHP Cole Winn on May 27th, 2021 versus Midland.

Among Texas Leaguers with 20-plus innings pitched, Drake owns the most strikeouts per nine innings (13.7), the lowest opposing batting average (.120) and has allowed the fewest hits (9).

The Sachse, Texas native was an 11th round pick by the Rangers in 2022. He pitched collegiately at Division II Arkansas Tech, San Joaquin Delta College (CA) and Walters State Community College (TN), where he earned NJCAA D1 Pitcher of the Year honors in 2022.

Drake is the 49th Rider to be named Texas League/Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week and the first since Owen White the week of June 6th-11th, 2023.

The RoughRiders begin a 12-game homestand when they welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) starting Tuesday, May 13th through Sunday, May 18th from Riders Field.







