Moller and Walcott Homer, RoughRiders Edged by Hooks

May 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell short to the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-4 on Saturday night from Riders Field.

Corpus Christi (12-26) struck first when Austin Deming lined an RBI double in the top of the second. Then in the top of the third, Pascanel Ferreras homered and Ryan Wrobleski singled in Bryan Lavastida, propelling the Hooks to a 3-0 lead.

Riders (22-16) starter Mitch Bratt then retired his final six batters to finish with two earned runs allowed and eight strikeouts across five innings.

Frisco cut the lead in the top of the fifth when Ian Moller bashed a two-run home run, putting the Riders down 3-2. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Sebastian Walcott hammered a go-ahead, two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the seventh Corpus Christi's Zach Cole ripped an RBI double to tie the game at four. The Hooks then took the lead in the top of the eighth when John Garcia rolled a two-run single to capture a 6-4 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, the RoughRiders put runners on first and second for Abimelec Ortiz, who had hit two home runs in the ninth inning this week. Hooks reliever Wilmy Sanchez (1-1) then induced an Ortiz flyout and fanned Walcott to earn the victory.

Riders reliever Gavin Collyer (3-2) picked up the loss, allowing Garcia's go-ahead single.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders have clubbed 10 home runs this week, second only to Corpus Christi's 11.

-Through the first five games of the series, the Riders and Hooks have combined for 82 runs (16.4 per game), 111 hits 45 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

-Walcott has hit three home runs this week and five on the season. His five homers are the most by a teenage Double-A shortstop through the first 38 team games since Fernando Tatis Jr. hit eight with San Antonio in 2018.

-Bratt now ranks second in the Texas League in ERA (2.21) and strikeouts (47).

Frisco seeks a series split over Corpus Christi at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 17th. RoughRiders Trey Supak (3-0, 1.71) faces RHP Manuel Urias (1-2, 4.61) with the set on the line.

Promotions include A Minecraft Movie and Halfway to Halloween Night presented by Hat Creek Burger Company, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's and Lemon Chill Sunday.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







