Ruta's Two Homer Day Lift Nats to 8-1 Win Sunday

May 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







TULSA, OKLAHOMA -- Sam Ruta hit his first two homers as a professional as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (20-19) defeated the Tulsa Drillers (18-21) at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK on Sunday in the series finale. The Naturals have an off day Monday before starting up a six-game set at home against the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch on Tuesday.

NWA got on the board in the second inning thanks to Ruta. Spencer Nivens walked with one out and Dustin Dickerson singled to left, moving Nivens to third. Dickerson stole second and Ruta hit a frozen rope over the wall in right to give the Naturals a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Ruta returned to the dish, where NWA sent 11 hitters to the plate. With one out, Dickerson worked a walk and Ruta slammed his second homer of the day over the right-field wall. The two-run shot made it a 5-0 game with the Naturals leading. The offense didn't stop there, though. With two outs, Kyle Hayes singled to left and Gavin Cross doubled to right, putting runners at second and third. Carter Jensen walked behind them and Jac Caglianone singled to right, scoring Hayes and Cross to extend the lead to 7-0. Brett Squires walked to load the bases and Nivens did the same, forcing home another run to make it 8-0.

Naturals' starter Ryan Ramsey went 5.2 shutout innings without allowing a walk while striking out five. Caden Monke entered after Ramsey and gave up a run on a homer to Chris Newell in the seventh to make it an 8-1 game. The Naturals went on to win by the same score.

The Naturals have a scheduled off day on Monday before starting a six-game series at home against the Arkansas Travelers, beginning with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch for Education Day at Arvest Ballpark.







