Squires Triples, Nats Lose on Walk-off Single in 10th

May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA -- Brett Squires tripled in the eighth inning to tie Friday night's game, sending the contest to extra-innings, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-18) lost via walk-off to the Tulsa Drillers (17-20) at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. The two teams continue their series Saturday with a 7:00 PM CT first pitch.

Friday's game got off to a fast start for Tulsa against NWA starter Hunter Owen. The Drillers posted a four-run first inning while the Naturals went down in order the first time through he lineup. It wasn't until the fourth inning that the Naturals got their first hit and run of the night. Rudy Martin doubled to deep center field and scored when Justin Johnson followed up with a single to center, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Tulsa scored again in the bottom of the sixth, this time with Nick Biddison driving a homer over the left field fence for his first AA hit to extend Tulsa's lead to 5-1. It stayed that way until the top of the eighth inning when the Nats mounted their comeback. With two outs, Johnson and Javier Vaz walked to chase reliever Ronan Kopp from the game. Lucas Wepf took over and gave up an RBI single to Carter Jensen, and Jac Caglianone doubled to center while plating two runs to make it 5-4. Brett Squires followed up with a triple, bringing in Caglianone from second to make it a 5-5 ballgame. Neither team scored in the ninth and that forced extra innings.

The Naturals failed to convert on the placed runner in the top of the 10th, but Tulsa plated the game-ending run in the bottom of the frame when Griffin Lockwood-Powell singled to right. Gavin Cross bobbled the ball, which resulted in an error, and the game-winning run scored to give the Drillers their sixth walk-off win of the season with a 6-5 final score.

The Naturals and Drillers continue their series Saturday with a 7:00 PM CT first pitch at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.







