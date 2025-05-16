Missions Pound Season-High 21 Hits, Survive Wild Game in Midland

May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Permian Basin famously served as the inspiration for Friday Night Lights, an iconic drama that turned into a book, movie and TV series. On this Friday night under the lights in Midland, not even that script could match went on in the 14-11 victory for the San Antonio Missions (18-19) over the Midland RockHounds (22-15).

An 11-0 lead for the Missions nearly disappeared, but a stellar defensive play from Cody Roberts to turn a double play in the ninth saved the day. All nine Missions entered the hit column as San Antonio recorded 21 hits, their most since April 23, 2022. Brandon Valenzuela set a career-high with five hits, Moisès Gòmez added four knocks and Marcos Castañon drove in three runs while starter Henry Baez took home his first win of the season.

The Missions' offense got to work in the second inning. Ripken Reyes put San Antonio on top with an RBI double, and Wyatt Hoffman followed up with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Missions.

Midland starter James Gonzalez had little time to rest before the Missions continued their hit parade. Roberts singled in a run ahead of a Castañon double. Then a strange sequence saw the Missions score two more runs on a fielder's choice, error and balk, making it 6-0 in favor of San Antonio in the third inning.

San Antonio refused to let up on Gonzalez in the fourth inning. Valenzuela drove in a pair with a single, one of his five hits, to knock Gonzalez out. Stevie Emanuels took over with two runners on when Castañon smacked another double that this time brought home two runs, both charged to Gonzalez. Reyes then recorded another RBI with a sacrifice fly, and the Missions looked up at an 11-0 lead.

The RockHounds didn't let Baez and the Missions go into the night quietly. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Drew Swift in the fourth, who dribbled a ball back to Baez. Trying to get the out at home, Baez tossed it to the backstop and allowed two runs to score. A Mario Gomez groundout scored another, as did a Colby Halter single, so Midland brought it to within 11-4.

The score stayed there until the sixth, when the Missions began adding some insurance. With Micah Dallas in from the bullpen, Hoffman notched another RBI with a single. Moisès Gòmez copied him in the seventh, expanding San Antonio's advantage to 13-4.

Those extra runs proved to be valuable, because the RockHounds kept battling. Andrew Moore made his second appearance with the Missions and loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh. Another walk let a run cross the plate, sending Moore to the dugout as Stephen Jones took over. Jones gave up a single to Mario Gomez to score one, but the left-fielder Hoffman threw out Caeden Trenkle at third to prevent another run from counting at the plate. After seven, the scoreboard read 13-6 in favor of the Missions.

In the eighth, Josè Geraldo struggled out of the San Antonio bullpen. The first two men he faced reached, setting the stage for Henry Bolte's two-run double. A walk forced Geraldo, who gave up his first earned run of the season, out of the game as Bradgley Rodriguez became the newest reliever in the game. He induced a quick 6-4-3 double play and a strikeout to send the game to the ninth inning with the Missions ahead 13-8.

Roberts added one more tally for San Antonio with an RBI single, so San Antonio led 14-8 with three outs to get. Those three outs didn't come easily. Mario Gomez, Halter and Brennan Milone strung together three consecutive run-scoring hits, dwindling San Antonio's edge to 14-11 and causing one last call to the bullpen.

Josè Espada took on the task of putting out the final fire. He walked Bolte to bring the tying-run to the plate in the form of Luke Mann with just one out. A wild pitch sent runners to second and third with Mann at the plate. Mann then stung the ball to first, where Roberts speared it and stepped on the bag for the second out. As Roberts got the out at first, he realized Bolte had crept too far off second base, so he threw to shortstop Francisco Acuña covering the bag. Acuña applied the tag on Bolte and sealed a dramatic 14-11 win for the Missions.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Midland with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch on Saturday night. Right-hander Braden Nett (1-3, 4.20) goes for San Antonio while righty Luis Morales (301, 2.97) starts for the RockHounds. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







