Amarillo Rides Late Inning Pushes to Victory

May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-19) defeated the Springfield Cardinals (17-20), 3-2, on Friday night at Hammons Field. For the second straight night, the Sod Poodles battle from behind to even the series at two games apiece.

Strikeouts were in high supply early in the game as both starting pitchers took turns setting down their opponents on strike three.

Dylan Ray served as the Amarillo starter this evening, twirling four scoreless innings while picking up five strikeouts to maintain the scoreless tie.

With two away in the home half of the fifth, two Cardinals batters found their way on base with a pair of knocks, setting up JJ Wetherholt for an opportunity to give Springfield the lead. St. Louis' top-prospect delivered with a two-RBI single to plate the first runs of the game, giving the Cardinals the lead.

The Sod Poodles responded promptly as Christian Cerda opened the top of the sixth with a base hit. Jack Hurley followed suit with a single of his own to put traffic on the basepaths. As Jean Walters grounded out to bring Cerda across later in the frame, Hurley raced home on a wild pitch in the following at-bat to even the score at two apiece.

Ray trotted back out for the sixth, completed the inning unscathed to bring his night on the hill to an end, earning his third consecutive quality start.

Jose Fernandez stepped up to the plate in the seventh and laced a double off the wall in right field to put runners on second and third. With the infield drawn in, Ivan Melendez put it in play towards the shortstop to give himself an RBI after LuJames Groover sprinted home to give Amarillo the 3-2 lead.

Entering out of the bullpen in the ninth with his first save opportunity of the year was Zach Barnes. The righty capitalized on the chance, punching out the final batter of the game to secure the one-run victory for Amarillo.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night. The Soddies will send LHP Avery Short (2-3, 5.46) to the mound while LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 4.13) gets the starting nod for Springfield.

POSTGAME NOTES

RAY-BANS: Firing his third straight quality start this evening was Dylan Ray, punching out seven batters over six innings of work while allowing two runs...has earned a win in four of his most recent five starts...in his three starts since May 3, is 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP while ranking tied for first in the Texas League in strikeouts (22) over that span...is the only pitcher in Double-A ball this season with three straight starts of 6.0+ IP, 7+ Ks, and no more than two earned runs.

JOHN STOCKTON WOULD BE PROUD: Tonight's right fielder, Gavin Conticello, recorded two outfield assists against the Cardinals...makes it consecutive games where an Amarillo outfielder recorded multiple assists with Jack Hurley collecting two last night in center field...both Soddies are the only players in the Texas League this season with multiple outfield assists in a game...the most recent team to have an outfielder with multiple assists in consecutive games was Wichita on July 26-27, 2022 with Anthony Prato collecting two in both of those contests.







