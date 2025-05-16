Cali, Travs Bash Back into First Place

May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers matched a season high with three home runs and romped to a 10-4 over the Wichita Wind Surge. The win moved the Travs ahead of the Wind Surge for the top spot in the Texas League North Division. Caleb Cali posted the first four hit game of the year for Arkansas including a homer and a double. The Arkansas bullpen worked 6.1 innings and surrendered just one run holding a lead for the final six innings. Taylor Floyd earned the win and Jimmy Kingsbury twirled the final three frames to pick up his second save. Jared Sundstrom and Nick Raposo homered in addition to Cali.

Moments That Mattered.

* Wichita tied the game in the third inning and had runners at first and third but Taylor Floyd came on from the bullpen and got out of the frame with the score still tied. Arkansas then scored in the next inning to reclaim the lead.

* Cali blasted a 435 foot home run to centerfield with a man aboard in the sixth putting the Travelers ahead by three.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Nick Raposo: 2-4, BB, run, HR, RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 4-5, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas has sole possession of first place in the division for the first time since then end of action on April 30.

* The Travs tied their season high with 13 hits.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday lefty Adam Seminaris (2-1, 1.63) making the start for Arkansas against righty Darren Bowen (2-0, 0.63). First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.