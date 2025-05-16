Wind Surge Lose Second Straight Against Travelers

May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Kyler Fedko hit his sixth long ball of the season for the Wichita Wind Surge in a 10-4 loss to the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. In another back-and-forth scoring game, Arkansas pulled away with a four-run seventh inning to secure at least a series split.

Josh Hood brought in the game's first run on an RBI double to the left-center gap in the top of the first. Jared Sundstrom added on with a two-run blast over to the berm in left for a 3-0 Travelers lead through two and a half innings.

Three runs came across for Wichita on a two-RBI double to the left field corner by Ricardo Olivar and a single to right by Kala'i Rosario to tie the game in the bottom of the third.

Blake Rambusch gave the lead back to Arkansas on an infield groundout for a 4-3 score heading to the bottom of the fourth. Caleb Cali left the yard on a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to give the Travelers a three-run cushion.

Fedko demolished his sixth home run of the season out to left field in the bottom of the sixth.

Four more Arkansas tallies came across in the top of the seventh for a 10-4 Travelers lead heading into the stretch. Only two Wind Surge hitters reached base over the final three innings in the six-run loss.

Ricky Castro took his third loss of the season, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over four and one-third innings of work as the starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kyler Fedko leads Wichita in home runs (6) again.

All nine Wind Surge batters record a hit.

Ricky Castro and John Stankiewicz each strike out four to start and end the night.

Ricardo Olivar ties for the team lead in multi-RBI games (5) with Rubel Cespedes.

The attendance of 7,588 is the highest at a Wichita game at Equity Bank Park in 2025.

