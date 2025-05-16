Wind Surge Lose Second Straight Against Travelers
May 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Wichita Wind Surge News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Kyler Fedko hit his sixth long ball of the season for the Wichita Wind Surge in a 10-4 loss to the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. In another back-and-forth scoring game, Arkansas pulled away with a four-run seventh inning to secure at least a series split.
Josh Hood brought in the game's first run on an RBI double to the left-center gap in the top of the first. Jared Sundstrom added on with a two-run blast over to the berm in left for a 3-0 Travelers lead through two and a half innings.
Three runs came across for Wichita on a two-RBI double to the left field corner by Ricardo Olivar and a single to right by Kala'i Rosario to tie the game in the bottom of the third.
Blake Rambusch gave the lead back to Arkansas on an infield groundout for a 4-3 score heading to the bottom of the fourth. Caleb Cali left the yard on a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to give the Travelers a three-run cushion.
Fedko demolished his sixth home run of the season out to left field in the bottom of the sixth.
Four more Arkansas tallies came across in the top of the seventh for a 10-4 Travelers lead heading into the stretch. Only two Wind Surge hitters reached base over the final three innings in the six-run loss.
Ricky Castro took his third loss of the season, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over four and one-third innings of work as the starter.
POSTGAME NOTES
Kyler Fedko leads Wichita in home runs (6) again.
All nine Wind Surge batters record a hit.
Ricky Castro and John Stankiewicz each strike out four to start and end the night.
Ricardo Olivar ties for the team lead in multi-RBI games (5) with Rubel Cespedes.
The attendance of 7,588 is the highest at a Wichita game at Equity Bank Park in 2025.
The Wind Surge continues the series against the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday, May 17, at 4:05 PM on Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Night. The first 2,000 fans who come to the ballpark will receive an AAPI x Wind Surge towel. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.
Texas League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Squires Triples, Nats Lose on Walk-off Single in 10th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wind Surge Lose Second Straight Against Travelers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cali, Travs Bash Back into First Place - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Rides Late Inning Pushes to Victory - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Tekoah Roby Brilliant in Double-Digit Strikeout Game - Springfield Cardinals
- Homestand Highlights: May 20 - May 25 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Big Offensive Night Gives Drillers Second Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Cross Homers in 13-10 Loss on Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Wind Surge Lose Second Straight Against Travelers
- Wichita Drops Third Game of Series to Arkansas
- Wind Surge Equalize Series with Travelers in High-Scoring Affair
- Wichita Swiped by Arkansas in Series Opener
- Wind Surge Win Fourth Straight Game, Take Series over Naturals